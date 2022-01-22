  • Facebook
Asianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: For the first time Akhilesh Yadav to contest from his stronghold Manipuri

    Ramgopal Yadav, sitting beside Akhilesh Yadav, said the formal official announcement is that our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Karhal Assembly constituency in Mainpuri, and indeed, win with a huge mandate.

    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, for the first time, is going to contest for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and will be fielded from Karhal in Manipuri. The Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav made the formal announcement.

    While addressing the press conference, Ramgopal Yadav, sitting beside Akhilesh Yadav, said the formal official announcement is that our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Karhal Assembly constituency in Mainpuri, and indeed, win with a huge mandate.  

    Earlier, SP national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma had said Akhilesh Yadav would contest his first UP Assembly election from Karhal, but the formal announcement would be made later. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

    Meantime, Akhilesh Yadav made more promises in the press conference if SP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav said Samajwadi Party had taken more decisions for the people after making 300 units of free power to domestic consumers and free laptops to the students. The SP would create 22 lakh direct employment in the IT sector in Uttar Pardesh under Samajwadi Party's Rozgaar Sankalp when the SP comes into power in 2022. 

    Yadav further announced that Praveen Singh Aron, the former member of the Parliament from Bareilly and its former mayor Supriya Aron had joined the Samajwadi Party. Last month Rita Singh who left the party has now joined the SP on Saturday. He also confirmed that those who have joined the party would contest the state polls. The Samajwadi Party has field Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantonment and Rita Singh's from Sandila. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face 

    Karhal will vote in the third phase in the upcoming UP elections on February 20.

    With one exception, Karhal has been the Samajwadi party strongest hold since 1993. The BJP won the seat in the 2002 election. Sobaran Singh Yadav, the current MLA of Karhal, was a member of the BJP when he won the seat in 2002. He has been running from the SP ticket seat since 2007.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
