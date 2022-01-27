  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday

    The Apex court instructed the Punjab Government not to take any action against Majithia.

    SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is safe from arrest until Monday, as per the Supreme Court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court set a deadline gainst the arrest of Majithia that ends on Thursday. The Akali Dal leader approached the Supreme Court and the Bench agreed to hear the matter on Monday. 

    The Apex court instructed the Punjab Government not to take any action against Majithia. A panel consisting of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's submissions on behalf of Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia faces court case due to a drug case registered against him. Last month, he was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

    In the past, Majithia alleged the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of putting into motion a conspiracy against him. 

    The Akali Dal leader has called the case against him 'political vendetta.' Majithia was charged on the 2018 reports into a drug ring in Punjab. The reports were filed by the anti-drug special task force head Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018. The Punjab crime branch filed a 49-page first information report. 

    Also Read: High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24

    On Tuesday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal backed his brother-in-law, saying he would leave politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government produced evidence against Majithia. Badal described the case as 'false and highly politicized' and warned that anyone responsible for implicating 'an innocent' person in a 'false' case would face the consequences.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Expelled Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay likely to join BJP on January 27

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Expelled Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay likely to join BJP on January 27

    Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India-ayh

    Narendra Modi writes to Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Nothing changed or added, clarifies Ghulam Nabi Azad over changes in Twitter bio - ADT

    'Nothing changed or added', clarifies Ghulam Nabi Azad over changes in Twitter bio

    UP Election 2022 KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals gcw

    UP Election 2022: KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals

    Cowards cant fight partys battles says Congress on RPN Singh exit gcw

    Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    Recent Stories

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day calls it shameful unfortunate

    'Shameful, unfortunate': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves gcw

    Hyundai expecting vehicle production to rebound in 2022 as chip supply improves

    Will Raqesh Bapat marry Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty? Here's what he said RCB

    Will Raqesh Bapat marry Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty? Here's what he said

    Know about Tipu Sultan, don't need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests-dnm

    Know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests

    English Premier League EPL announces fresh guidelines for COVID match postponements-ayh

    English Premier League announces fresh guidelines for COVID match postponements

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon