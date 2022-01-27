SC grants protection from arrest to SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, to hear bail petition on Monday

The Apex court instructed the Punjab Government not to take any action against Majithia.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is safe from arrest until Monday, as per the Supreme Court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court set a deadline gainst the arrest of Majithia that ends on Thursday. The Akali Dal leader approached the Supreme Court and the Bench agreed to hear the matter on Monday.

The Apex court instructed the Punjab Government not to take any action against Majithia. A panel consisting of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's submissions on behalf of Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia faces court case due to a drug case registered against him. Last month, he was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the past, Majithia alleged the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of putting into motion a conspiracy against him.

The Akali Dal leader has called the case against him 'political vendetta.' Majithia was charged on the 2018 reports into a drug ring in Punjab. The reports were filed by the anti-drug special task force head Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018. The Punjab crime branch filed a 49-page first information report.

Also Read: High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24

On Tuesday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal backed his brother-in-law, saying he would leave politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government produced evidence against Majithia. Badal described the case as 'false and highly politicized' and warned that anyone responsible for implicating 'an innocent' person in a 'false' case would face the consequences.