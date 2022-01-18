High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24

Majithia remained underground for nearly 20 days, and just a day after the High Court approved his interim protection, Majithia surfaced. He appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mohali

The Punjab and Harayana High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till January 24.

Majithia's counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the order was passed during the resumed hearing of his anticipatory bail request by justice Lisa Gill.

The High Court on January 10 asked Majithia to join the investigation on January 12 and also directed the police not to arrest Majithia.

Majithia was charged under IPC section 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) on December 20.

The Mohali court, on December 24, discharged his anticipatory bail request. Majithia brought in Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohtagi and senior advocate RS Cheema in the High Court. P Chidambaram, the former Union minister, is guiding the team of lawyers for Punjab Police.

The petition filed by the Majithia claims the filed FIR is an 'election stunt and alleged that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government had switched three Punjab Police chiefs in three months to get this FIR registered. The plea also states Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu indulges in 'unwarranted propaganda' and deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa shows 'intense hatred' towards Majithia.

Punjab Police, in response, stated during the Akali Dal term in the state, used government machines to benefit the drug cartels. Majithia was a prime minister in the Akali government, and the cartel was uncovered during the Shiromani Akali Dal's tenure. The Punjab Police sought Majithai's arrest. The SIT also stated the incriminating evidence had been received against Majithia.

The High Court on January 10 instructed Majithia while granting interim protection that he would not leave the country and share his number with the SIT. He was asked to share his location with the SIT via WhatsApp. The court also instructed him to appear before the SIT as needed.