    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal reveals 10-point 'Punjab Model'

    With less than a month until the state elections, Kejriwal promised that his party would create jobs for everybody and revolutionise healthcare and education.

    Ludhiana, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, proposed a ten-point 'Punjab Model' ahead of state assembly elections on Wednesday. In a speech to Mohali crowd, the Aam Aadmi Party head pledged to make Punjab rich within the next five years, even promising that "young who went to Canada for the job will return." With less than a month until the state elections, Kejriwal promised that his party would create jobs for everybody and revolutionise healthcare and education. In addition to promising a "calm Punjab," he stated that the AAP administration will address farmers' concerns and establish "pro-business governance."

    "If elected, we would eradicate the drug syndicate from Punjab, deliver justice in all incidents of sacrilege, and put a stop to corruption. We plan to build 16,000 mohalla clinics and give free health care to every Punjabi. We will also supply free power 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he pledged.

    The AAP head also pledged a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 to every woman above 18 if the AAP was brought to power in Punjab. The AAP, which is now the largest Opposition party in Punjab, has stated that if the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha decides to run in the elections, their predicted vote share would be damaged. The political party representing 22 Kisan Unions, led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, recently merged with the newly created Bhartiya Arthik Party (BAP).

    Addressing the continuing outrage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy becoming delayed on a flyover while en way to a function, Kejriwal stated that an AAP-led government would provide the necessary protection to the PM and the general public.

    "The PM's security breach is a serious issue. The Congress government has failed to provide security to the Prime Minister and common people. If AAP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people," he added during an event in Chandigarh.

