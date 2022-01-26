  • Facebook
Asianet Newsable

    'Nothing changed or added', clarifies Ghulam Nabi Azad over changes in Twitter bio

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says mischievous propaganda has been circulated by some people to create confusion.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    There have been rumours circulating that the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday after he was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. Later, the leader took to social media and clarified that it is 'mischievous propaganda' to create confusion. 

    The Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted that some mischievous propaganda circulated by some people to create confusion. He said his Twitter profile is the same as earlier; nothing has been changed or added. 

     

    It is worth noting that Azad has been the target of the Gandhi family loyalists as he headed the group of the 23 leaders (G-23) and penned a strong-worded letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting sweeping party reforms.

    The Padma award to Azad aroused mixed reactions within the Congress party; his colleagues, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted a cryptic tweet, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee declined the Padma Bhushan award and said, its the right thing to do, as he is Azad, not Ghulam. 

    Also, Ramesh tweeted a passage from a book where the former bureaucrat PN Haskar's refused the award. 

     

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Reacting to the news, another Congress leader Raj Baddar congratulated Azad and said, Azad's commitments to the Gandhian ideals has always been an inspiration. 

     

