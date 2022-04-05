Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls

    Faisal Patel (41) had recently confirmed that he was undecided about formally joining the Congress. 

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel on Tuesday hinted that he might be on his way out. 

    Ahmed Patel was a close aide of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary, who died in 2020. His son, Faisal Patel (41), had recently confirmed that he was undecided about formally joining the Congress. 

    He tweeted that he is tired of waiting and keeps his options open.

     

    His tweet sparked speculation that Faisal Patel would make his political debut in a different party ahead of elections in Gujarat, his home state, later this year.

    He tweeted that from April 1, he will be touring the seven Assembly seats of the Bharuch and Narmada districts. His team will assess the present political situation and will make major changes if required to accomplish their goal of winning seven seats. He tweeted on March 27.

    He recently met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, which intensified speculation about him joining AAP. The AAP has been making inroads in Gujarat. Ahmed Patel, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, was a troubleshooter for the Congress and a confidante of the Gandhi family. He died due to Covid-related complications.

    Now his son Faisal's tweet reflects the general dissatisfaction and drifts in the party, which has worsened due to successive election defeats.

    Many leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh, have exited the party in the last two years.

    The party is concerned about more exits following its recent election defeats in five states. There are already reports of dissatisfaction in the Congress' Gujarat unit.

    Also Read: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity

    Also Read: Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Also Read: Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery - adt

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of acche din - adt

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of 'acche din'

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab - adt

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 review: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 review: Arsenal, Chelsea suffer shocking losses

    As COVID cases soar in Shanghai citizens plead for basic essentials like food medicines gcw

    As COVID cases soar in Shanghai, citizens plead for basic essentials like food, medicines

    Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam-dnm

    Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam

    football Fans irked after PSG chief nasser al khelaifi suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl' snt

    Fans irked after PSG chief suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl'

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon