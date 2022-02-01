Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi postpones campaigning to Feb 4 due to parliamentary commitments

During his visit to Goa, Gandhi will interact with representatives of the tourism Sector, Anganwadi workers and others. Besides, he will address meetings of workers and guide candidates of the Congress for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has postponed his visit to Goa for election campaigning from February 2 to February 4 due to his parliamentary commitments. Gandhi will present his views on a budget in Parliament on February 2 as the budget session is underway.

“We have decided to postpone his Goa visit. Secondly, he will visit Chhattisgarh on February 3 to attend various programs,” Alka Lamba, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

Of the 40 constituencies, Congress has contested in 37 constituencies while three constituencies it has given to its alliance partner, GFP.

After scrutiny of forms, out of the 578 candidates who had filed their nomination forms for the February 14 Goa Assembly polls, 301 candidates remain in the fray with the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms lapsing on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, after scrutiny of the forms, 332 candidates were cleared to contest the elections. “After the last date of withdrawal on January 31, a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the general Assembly election for Goa from 40 constituencies, after 31 candidates withdrew their nominations today, the last day of withdrawal,” it said.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.