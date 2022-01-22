Goa Election 2022: Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit BJP on Saturday

Presently, Parsekar leads the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Goa elections, and he is also a member of the party's core commission.

Former Goa Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly election, has said he will resign from the party.

While talking to the PTI, Parsekar said he does not wish to remain a part of the party and will formally submit his resignation by Saturday evening.

Parsekar is currently the chairman of the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Goa elections and a member of the party's core commission.

The BJP has field sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from the Mandrem Assembly segment, which Parsekar represented in 2002 and 2017. In 2017 polls, Sopte defeated Parsekar in state polls as a Congress candidate; however, in 2019, he joined the ruling BJP along with nine other leaders.

Parsekar further added at present, he wishes to resign from the party, later, he'll decide what is to be done. He claimed Sopte has been overlooking the honest BJP workers in Mandrem, due to which there is mainly resentment among them.

Parsekar was the Chief Minister of Goa between 2014 and 2017. He was appointed to lead the state after the then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union Cabinet as the Defence Minister. The BJP announced its first list of the 34 candidates earlier.

The Goa is slated to polls on February 14 in a single phase, and the voting count will take place on March 10.