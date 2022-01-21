  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently

    Utpal Parrikar said he would be contesting in the upcoming Goa assembly election independently. 

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Friday announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said he would be contesting the upcoming Goa Assembly election as an independent candidate. 

    Utpal announced his stand in a press conference amid the speculation rife that he would not tie-up with any party to contest from Panaji, Goa.

     

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli - DNM

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' remark - ADT

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' remark

    UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP ally Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape declared fugitive gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

    UP Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto major focus on employment gcw

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto; major focus on employment

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli - DNM

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

    Government blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube, Twitter, Instagram accounts for spreading anti-India content-dnm

    Government blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube, Twitter, Instagram accounts for spreading ‘anti-India content’

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' remark - ADT

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' remark

    UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face

    Recent Videos

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon