Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently

Utpal Parrikar said he would be contesting in the upcoming Goa assembly election independently.

Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Friday announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said he would be contesting the upcoming Goa Assembly election as an independent candidate.

Utpal announced his stand in a press conference amid the speculation rife that he would not tie-up with any party to contest from Panaji, Goa.