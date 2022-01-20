Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates

While announcing, Fadnavis said, the BJP has ushered in a new era of development in Goa over the last ten years while also ensuring stability

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates on Thursday for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim constituency and Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margaon.

The list includes 34 candidates, which was announced by state poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and party general secretary Arun Singh. While briefing the media, Fadnavis said the BJP had ushered in a new era of development in Goa over the last ten years while also ensuring stability.

While talking about Utpal Parrikar, the son of late CM and former BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, Fadnavis said, Utpal Parrikar and his family are like a family. We proposed two options to him; he disagreed with one, and the other option is being discussed; we are hopeful he would agree to it.

Utpal Parikar's name is missing from the BJP's list. The party has chosen to give Manohar Parrikar's Panaji seat to another candidate, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, instead of Parrikar's son, who openly wishes for it.

Utpal Parrikar is firm on contesting from Panaji as per reports. While talking to reporters, Parrikar said he will 'soon' clear his stand.

Manohar Parrikar was a three-time Goa Chief Minister and BJP's top leader. He died in office in 2019. He held the Panji constituency for 25 years.

Also Read: Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

Utpal Parrikar, an engineering graduate, has been pushing for the Panaji seat for months now. He has been meeting people and declaring he is ready for polls.

The Goa Assembly election will be held in single-phase on February 14, and the counting will take place on March 10. The BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant currently governs the state, while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress are also contesting this election.