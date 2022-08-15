Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi

The national flag hoisted at the top of the Royal Tower of Muthoottu Mini, one of the tallest buildings in Kochi, became the highest flying tricolour flag in Kochi. The 150-square-foot-sized flag was hoisted at a height of 272 feet.

The national flag hoisted at the top of the Royal Tower of Muthoottu Mini, one of the tallest buildings in Kochi, became the highest flying tricolour flag in Kochi. The 150-square-foot-sized flag was hoisted at a height of 272 feet.

The thought of celebrating 75th Independence Day at its peak paved the way for this initiative, said Muthoottu Mini MD, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu.

As part of the Harghar Tiranga campaign, CEO P. E. Mathai hoisted the flag.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content