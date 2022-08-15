Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi

    The national flag hoisted at the top of the Royal Tower of Muthoottu Mini, one of the tallest buildings in Kochi, became the highest flying tricolour flag in Kochi. The 150-square-foot-sized flag was hoisted at a height of 272 feet.

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kochi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    The national flag hoisted at the top of the Royal Tower of Muthoottu Mini, one of the tallest buildings in Kochi, became the highest flying tricolour flag in Kochi. The 150-square-foot-sized flag was hoisted at a height of 272 feet.

    The thought of celebrating 75th Independence Day at its peak paved the way for this initiative, said Muthoottu Mini MD, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu.

    As part of the Harghar Tiranga campaign, CEO P. E. Mathai hoisted the flag.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    Independence Day 2022: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant snt

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant

    India at 75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football

    Red Fort Speech: 5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to make

    5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to make

    Recent Stories

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh Ishwaq Singh Arjun Radhakrishnan starrer series drb

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer series

    India is still the ultimate challenge - Glenn McGrath-ayh

    Is India the ultimate challenge for Australia? Glenn McGrath explains

    football Erik ten Hag open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United, but under one condition snt

    Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

    Indias 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting new features here - adt

    India's 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting features here

    football Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions snt

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon