Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will find attackers even from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto

    The ship, with its 21-member crew, including a Vietnamese national, arrived in Mumbai today. The Navy's explosive ordnance team conducted an inspection, revealing damage to the stern from a potential aerial attack. However, further forensic analysis is required to determine the specifics.

    Will find attackers even from depth of seas: Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, declared on Tuesday that India is committed to tracking down those responsible for recent attacks on Merchant Navy ships, vowing to take strict action against them, "even from the depths of the sea." This statement followed the confirmation by the Navy that the Merchant Vessel Chem Pluto was struck by a drone about 400 km off India's west coast.

    The attack is attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have targeted the Red Sea shipping lane amid the Israel-Hamas war since October 7.

    'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)

    The ship, with its 21-member crew, including a Vietnamese national, arrived in Mumbai today. The Navy's explosive ordnance team conducted an inspection, revealing damage to the stern from a potential aerial attack. However, further forensic analysis is required to determine the specifics.

    To prevent future attacks on commercial vessels in the region, India has deployed three warships—Mormugao, Kochi, and Kolkata—to maintain a deterrent presence.

    JN.1 variant tally hits 69 cases in India by December 25: Report

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled snt

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled

    Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea to counter attacks gcw

    Indian Navy has deployed destroyers in Arabian Sea; here's why

    India defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more snt

    India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26 snt

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star ATG

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested rkn

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch

    India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy AJR

    'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon