Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details

    Gauhati University, along with its students' union, will warmly welcome the Indian Air Force’s Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 24, according to Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta. The rally participants will stay in Guwahati for a day before continuing their journey to Tawang, a district bordering China.
     

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: Gauhati University and its students union will accord a warm welcome to the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 24, Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said on Monday. The participants will stay for a day in Guwahati before leaving for their final destination Tawang, the bordering district with China. 

    As per the Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been invited specially to flag-off the rally from the city. Along with the Gauhati University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dhrubajyoti Kalita and Dean Prof Ranjan Kakati will also welcome the car rally at Guwahati. 

    Gauhati University Post Graduate Students Union President Manash Pratim Kalita has also expressed his delight to be present at the event. “It is a rare honour for students to welcome Air Warriors and army officers on campus and listen to them,” Manash Pratim Kalita said.

    On October 21, the IAF — UWM car rally covering 7000 km, flagged off from Bagdogra in West Bengal.

    Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by the Air Warriors, students and children. 

    The rally, which was sent off from Delhi by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh on October 1 and formally flagged off from Thoise in Ladakh on October 8, will culminate at Tawang on October 29. On October 22, they will reach Hasimara and Guwahati on October 23. 

    Leading auto maker Maruti has provided 14 Jimny 4×4 vehicles for the rally. Asianet News is the media partner of the car rally. 

    At Darbhanga, Station Commander Group Caption Raveesh Rakesh flagged off the historic car rally, which was given a grand welcome at Bagdogra by Air Commodore Manish V Patel, Air Officer Commanding Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra and its personnel.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naval fleet exercise Malabar 2024 involving QUAD nations concludes in Visakhapatnam

    Naval fleet exercise Malabar 2024 involving QUAD nations concludes in Visakhapatnam

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    IAF UWM car rally Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun vkp

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Rajnath Singh lays foundation of Indian Navy very low frequency station in Telangana Know its relevance gcw

    Rajnath Singh lays foundation of Indian Navy’s Very Low Frequency station in Telangana; Know its relevance

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces AJR

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces

    Recent Stories

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds shk

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust RBA

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur RBA

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur RBA

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon