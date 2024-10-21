Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details

Gauhati University, along with its students' union, will warmly welcome the Indian Air Force’s Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 24, according to Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta. The rally participants will stay in Guwahati for a day before continuing their journey to Tawang, a district bordering China.

New Delhi: Gauhati University and its students union will accord a warm welcome to the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 24, Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said on Monday. The participants will stay for a day in Guwahati before leaving for their final destination Tawang, the bordering district with China.

As per the Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been invited specially to flag-off the rally from the city. Along with the Gauhati University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dhrubajyoti Kalita and Dean Prof Ranjan Kakati will also welcome the car rally at Guwahati.

Gauhati University Post Graduate Students Union President Manash Pratim Kalita has also expressed his delight to be present at the event. “It is a rare honour for students to welcome Air Warriors and army officers on campus and listen to them,” Manash Pratim Kalita said.

On October 21, the IAF — UWM car rally covering 7000 km, flagged off from Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by the Air Warriors, students and children.

The rally, which was sent off from Delhi by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh on October 1 and formally flagged off from Thoise in Ladakh on October 8, will culminate at Tawang on October 29. On October 22, they will reach Hasimara and Guwahati on October 23.

Leading auto maker Maruti has provided 14 Jimny 4×4 vehicles for the rally. Asianet News is the media partner of the car rally.

At Darbhanga, Station Commander Group Caption Raveesh Rakesh flagged off the historic car rally, which was given a grand welcome at Bagdogra by Air Commodore Manish V Patel, Air Officer Commanding Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra and its personnel.

Latest Videos