Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan promoted as Subedar Major

    According to officials, Subedar Major Shailendra is deployed on the Line of Actual Control with China. To note, Subedar Major is the highest non-commissioned officer rank in the Garhwal Scouts regiment. 

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan promoted as Subedar Major
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan has been promoted to Subedar Major, which is the highest non-commissioned officer rank in the Garhwal Scouts regiment. Following this promotion, a braveheart next stands to be elevated as an honorary captain. According to officials, Subedar Major Shailendra is deployed on the Line of Actual Control with China. 

    The Garhwal Scout Unit exclusively recruits local individuals to serve as soldiers tasked with guarding the strategic hill borders. These borders are of paramount importance due to the escalating threats of infiltration by Chinese forces situated on the opposite side.

    In an interview with a private news channel some years ago, the then Subedar Shailendra had expressed immense pride in his affiliation with the Indian Army and an unwavering determination to protect his homeland. In the same interview, he conveyed his deep admiration for his elder brother, Yogi Adityanath, who is currently the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, he has been unable to meet his brother.

    Recollecting his last encounter with Yogi Adityanath, Mohan shared that they met in Delhi shortly after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. When discussing his elder brother, Mohan emphasized that Yogi Adityanath had encouraged him to dedicate himself to serving the nation. Drawing parallels between himself and Yogi Adityanath, affectionately known as 'Maharaj Ji' in their family, Subedar Mohan affirmed that both brothers are committed to their duty of serving the nation.

    It's worth noting that Yogi Adityanath has three siblings, with Manvendra Mohan being the eldest, followed by Shailendra and Mahendra Mohan.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam Rifles remains unbiased, rescued people of both communities in Manipur: DG Lt Gen PC Nair AJR

    Assam Rifles remains unbiased, rescued people of both communities in Manipur: DG Lt Gen PC Nair

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    Recent Stories

    Cricket 'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post osf

    'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks snt

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks

    Urvashi Rautela brutally attacked by netizens for sharing Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah's photo vma

    Urvashi Rautela brutally attacked by netizens for sharing Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah's photo

    WATCH Harish Salve former Solicitor General of India gets married for 3rd time in London gcw

    WATCH: Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, gets married for 3rd time in London

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing RBA

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon