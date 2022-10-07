Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "Two Indian Army personnel including a JCO lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. The Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident."

In an accident during the field firing exercise involving a T-90 tank, as many as two Indian Army personnel including a junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives on Friday. Notably, the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during the field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi.

While two Army personnel were killed during the incident, another is said to have sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, Army officials noted that the Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. The identities of the deceased are not clear at the moment.

More details are awaited. The T-90 tank is a third-generation Russian main battle tank.

Earlier this week, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. One pilot lost his life in the incident. The chopper, which was on a routine mission along the forward areas in Tawang, crashed at about 10 am. The pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital and one of them reportedly succumbed to injuries.

"The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area... The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital... One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment...The other pilot is undergoing treatment," defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said of the incident.