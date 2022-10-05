Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

The incident happened at around 10 AM during a routine sortie. The cause of the crash is not known at this stage. Details are being ascertained.

An army aviation Cheetah helicopter pilot has died after his aircraft crashed while flying in the forward area near Tawang on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 10 AM during a routine sortie. Both pilots were airlifted to Army Field Hospital at Khirmu, close to Tawang, for medical treatment. However, one of the pilots, identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot, Major Mridul Aggarwal is stable and being evacuated to Tezpur due to lung injuries.

The helicopter reportedly crashed at Nyamjang Chu near the BTK area of Jemeithang circle. The Cheetah was coming from the Surwa Samba area after dropping the General Officer Commanding of the 5th Infantry Division.

Developing story