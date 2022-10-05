Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    The incident happened at around 10 AM during a routine sortie. The cause of the crash is not known at this stage. Details are being ascertained.

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    An army aviation Cheetah helicopter pilot has died after his aircraft crashed while flying in the forward area near Tawang on Wednesday.

    The incident happened at around 10 AM during a routine sortie. Both pilots were airlifted to Army Field Hospital at Khirmu, close to Tawang, for medical treatment. However, one of the pilots, identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot, Major Mridul Aggarwal is stable and being evacuated to Tezpur due to lung injuries.

    The helicopter reportedly crashed at Nyamjang Chu near the BTK area of Jemeithang circle. The Cheetah was coming from the Surwa Samba area after dropping the General Officer Commanding of the 5th Infantry Division. 

    The cause of the crash is not known at this stage. Details are being ascertained.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air Force Day Parade: 83 IAF aircraft in this year's flypast

    Air Force Day Parade 2022: 83 aircraft in flypast; LCH to make debut

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today AJR

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS submarine deal

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS at IAEA

    Recent Stories

    KCR packs up TRS goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi gcw

    KCR packs up TRS, goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today gcw

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts, first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha Ali Fazal reception drb

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon