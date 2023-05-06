Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Mourns Rajouri Encounter Bravehearts: 'My brother was very passionate about serving the country'

    Siddhant was among the five Army jawans killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during an operation to flush them out on Friday. A major was injured in the incident. 

    First Published May 6, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

     The death of Army Jawan Siddhant Chettri in the anti-terrorist operation at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir brought down the curtains abruptly on his two-month-long marriage. The slain jawan hailed from the Bijanbari area in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

    His elder brother Om Prakash Chettri, who recently retired from the Army, Saturday said Siddhant was passionate only about serving the nation. 

    "My brother was very passionate about serving the country. Hence, he joined the Army in 2020. Due to his good performance, he was assigned to Para (Special Forces). He got married only two months ago and returned to his duty in Jammu and Kashmir. He was martyred within 15 days of his return," Om Prakash Chettri told PTI over the phone while he was on his way to Bagdogra airport to receive the body of his younger brother.

    Pakistan hypocrisy exposed! When Bhutto preached in Goa, Pak trained terrorists killed 5 Indian soldiers

    The Para(SF), to which he belonged, is a group of special forces battalions of the Parachute Regiment in the Indian Army. These units specialise in various roles like counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, counter-insurgency and special reconnaissance.

    He was only 24 years old. His wife is only 22 and also hails from Darjeeling. Since hearing the news of Siddhant's death, she has been repeatedly losing consciousness. Our parents are mum and not saying a word, he said.

    Chettri said Siddhant's body will be kept at their home on Saturday night for the family to mourn and the last rites will be performed on Sunday.

    The operation, which took the young jawan's life, was launched following inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists who were involved in an ambush on an Army truck at Bhata Dhurian in Poonch district in April in which five security personnel were killed.

    Before Friday's attack, the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed seven major terrorist incidents since October 2021 in which 29 people, including 22 Army personnel, have been killed.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
