    Special Forces of India and US engage in Himachal Pradesh (PHOTOS)

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

    The 13th edition of the joint special forces exercise, which commenced on August 8, is aimed at improving interoperability between the two forces. The previous edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington (US) in October last year.

    The 21-day joint military exercise between the special forces of India and the United States 'Vajra Prahar' is underway at the Special Forces Training School at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh.
     
    The 13th edition of the joint special forces exercises, which commenced on August 8, aimed at improving interoperability between the two forces.

    Also Read: India to join China in wargames with Russia in August-end?

    The annual exercise between two countries is hosted alternatively between them with the objectives of sharing the best practices and experiences in areas that include joint mission planning and operational tactics.
     
    In the wargame, the US contingent has been represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) and Special Tactics Squadron (STS) of US Special Forces and the Indian Army contingent is formed by drawing Special Forces personnel under the aegis of SFTS.

    Also Read: 'Yuan Wang 5' in Indian neighbourhood: 'China loves to create tension'

    The previous edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington (US), in October last year.
     
    The militaries of both sides have been jointly training, planning and executing a series of special operations; counter-terrorist operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain.

    Also Read: In PHOTOS: Meet F-INSAS, India's Future Infantry Soldier

    A month after the conclusion of this exercise, the two countries will also hold an over two-week-long military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October. The exercises are taking place amidst the fast-evolving regional security scenario.
     
    As per reports, the exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' would take place from October 14-31. This would be the 18th edition of the Indo-US joint military exercise. The last edition of the exercise was held in October 2021 in Alaska.

    Also Read: Nine stories of bravery that will inspire over a billion Indians

