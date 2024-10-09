Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi’s cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal

    The Indian government has approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. Showcasing India's maritime history from ancient to modern times, the complex will feature museums, theme parks, and galleries, creating thousands of jobs and boosting tourism.

    PM Modi cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat Lothal gcw
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat. The project is aimed at showcasing India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times through an edutainment approach and latest technology.  The project will be completed in two phases, an official statement said.

    The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources and contributions and their execution, it said. The complex would have a lighthouse museum, open aquatic gallery, naval museum, a mini recreation of Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks -- memorial, maritime and navy, climate, and adventure and amusement.

    Besides, it will also have 14 galleries showcasing maritime heritage from Harappan times to the present, and a coastal states pavilion. It should be noted that the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) will be funding for the construction of LightHouse Museum under Phase 1B.

    “A separate society will also be set up, for development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of NMHC at Lothal, Gujarat.”

    The phase 1A which is underway has completed over 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025.  “Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum.”

    Impact of NMHC:-

    About 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in development of the NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.

    It will boost growth and immensely help the local communities, tourists and visitors, researchers and scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, environment and conservation groups, businesses.

