    Philippines Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    The training session, which began on January 23, concluded on February 11 with Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarding them interim missile badges and pins during a valedictory ceremony.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    A year after inking a deal to deliver BrahMos supersonic missile systems to the Philippines, India has now trained their 21 marine personnel on how to operate the systems at the Nagpur-based BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited facility in Maharashtra.

    The training session, which began on January 23, concluded on February 11 with Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarding them interim missile badges and pins during a valedictory ceremony.

    With this step, the Philippines Navy now inched a step closer towards fielding the BrahMos anti-ship cruise missile system. It should be noted that the island nation has activated its first shore-based anti-ship missile battalion (SBASMB), a unit within the Coastal Defense Regiment tasked to operate BrahMos.

    Philippine Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    The two countries had signed a contract for three batteries of the BrahMos system at $375 million. The first battery will be delivered to the Philippines by mid of this year.

    While congratulating the personnel, the Navy chief said: "I sincerely hope that you will always cherish the bonds of friendship you had during your stay here."

    Lauding the trainee’s successful session, Col Romulo D Quemado, Commander of the Coastal Defense Regiment (Provisional), expressed his optimism on the future of the regiment with the trained personnel.

    "The induction of the BrahMos missile into the Philippine Marine Corps will strengthen your maritime capability and will also contribute to our collective maritime security within the region..." Admiral Hari Kumar said.

    With the delivery of BrahMos missile systems, the Philippines will become the first country to acquire this system developed through the joint venture between India and Russia.

    Manila had signed the deal with New Delhi after China's reported belligerent behaviour and strategic expansion into the South China Sea.  

    The two countries realised the critical role that BrahMos missile could play in the Indo-Pacific region for the safety of the busiest sea lanes in the globe, including the Strait of Malacca. Last year, the missile system was at the centre of a controversy when it was accidentally fired during a routine inspection from a base in western India and landed in Pakistan. Though, it did not cause any damage on Pakistan soil.

    Besides the Philippines, other countries, too, had sought clarifications from the Indian government on the issue.

    BrahMos missile to be delivered to the Philippines

    The system that is headed for the Philippines will have a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8-mach (thrice the speed of sound). Last year, India successfully test-fired the extended-range sea-to-sea variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

    Besides the Philippines, New Delhi is in talks with Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and a few other nations that have shown interest in the system.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
