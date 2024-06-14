Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NSG united to be established in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala this year to bolster national security

    In a significant move to bolster national security, the government is set to establish an elite National Security Guards (NSG) unit in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    In a significant move to bolster national security, the government is set to establish an elite National Security Guards (NSG) unit in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic decision comes on the heels of the completion of the grand Ram Temple, a site of immense cultural and religious significance, earlier this year. The new NSG unit is slated to become operational in August 2024, according to sources.

    According to informed sources, additional NSG units will also be set up in Punjab's Pathankot and Kerala. These units are expected to be fully functional by the end of the year.

    Sources also stated that this development will aid the state police and Central Armed Police Force units in enhancing their capacity-building efforts and reducing response times for the NSG in case of any adverse situation.

    "The units in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala will be operational by this year. It will help local police and other CAPF units in capacity building and lessen the response time for NSG in case of any adverse situation,” an officer told ANI.

    The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, recognized as a sensitive installation, has been under the radar of various terror outfits. The presence of the NSG is expected to provide a robust security cover to the temple and its surroundings, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and residents alike.

    According to the officer, several rounds of meetings were conducted over the locations before a final decision was taken. These new units will be equipped with the latest weaponry and cutting-edge anti-drone technology, the officer added.

    The decision to establish NSG hubs in Pathankot and Kerala was made in consideration of Pathankot's strategic border significance and Kerala's transformation into a logistics hub for pan-Islamic terrorist groups and a haven for fundamentalist forces.

    “All the three locations were identified based on threat perception and their geographical proximity to nearby sensitive locations,” the officer added.

    Once the three new hubs become operational, the total number of NSG hubs across the country will increase to eight. Currently, NSG has regional hubs in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Gandhinagar.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
