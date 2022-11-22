Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

Jennifer Gaulton, Virginia National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2, describes what it takes to fly the Black Hawk, and why it is such a useful and powerful machine.

The United States Army uses the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for air assault missions, troop movements, humanitarian missions and medical evacuation, among other tasks. This video, shared by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, shows the skill and determination required to fly this helicopter.

Virginia National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jennifer Gaulton is a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. She and her fellow Black Hawk pilots have flown on multiple missions. In Kosovo, Gaulton and other Black Hawk pilots flew a wide range of missions, from search-and-rescue to firefighting to training with other NATO allies.

Watch her describe what it takes to fly the Black Hawk and why it is such a useful and powerful machine.

Video Courtesy: NATO