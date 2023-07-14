Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National security strategy must evolve; Theaterisation on the anvil: CDS

    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has said that international geopolitics is in flux and the national strategy should aim to absorb the changes in such a way that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities.

    National security strategy must evolve; Theaterisation on the anvil: CDS
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    Stating that international geopolitics is in flux, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that the national strategy should aim to absorb the changes in such a way that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities. Inaugurating the annual DRDO Directors’ Conclave in New Delhi, General Chauhan stressed the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges.

    Referring to the 'Technology Requirements emerging from Theaterisation', he said superiority in technology and tactics is the need of the hour and Indian Armed Forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements. Highlighting the principles of jointness, integration and theaterisation, the CDS said in the national security realm, the concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change that is on the anvil.

    "It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-independence. The start of this journey depends on the right steps being taken first towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves the creation of tri-service theatre-specific structures for effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict," said General Chauhan.

    The CDS said that the integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a multiplier effect as it combines the unique capabilities of the Services through integrated processes and structures to increase the war-fighting capability.

    General Chauhan, in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, unveiled the second catalogue of systems and subsystems from the DRDO that the industry can design, develop, and manufacture. This follows the earlier release of a list containing 108 items. Additionally, he presented the 'DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination', which outlines the framework for coordinating production and resolving issues related to the manufacturing of military equipment, platforms, and systems developed by the DRDO.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
