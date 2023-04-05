Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    An Indian Navy official confirmed the incident and said that the commando had gone for para jump training at Air Force Station in Panagarh.  

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    A marine commando of the Indian Navy lost his life after a failed para jump over Panagarh skies in West Bengal on Wednesday.

    The commando has been identified as 31-year-old Chandraka Govind, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. 

    The petty officer was attached to INS Karna under Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

    As per the reports, the commando's body was found outside the gate of a factory in Barjora of West Bengal's Bankura district. The local police took him to a nearby hospital, wherein he was declared brought dead.

    An Indian Navy official confirmed the incident and said that the commando had gone for para jump training at Air Force Station in Panagarh.  As per officials, he went missing during a routine drop from an Indian Air Force's tactical aircraft C-130J Super Hercules. 

    He was undergoing training with troops from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force's special forces. "A court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of incident," the official added.

    'Also Read: 'Bankrupt' Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    Also Read: Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    HAL Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 32,100 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    Explained Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Explained: Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla looks ravishing in HOT blue floral-printed bra (PHOTOS) vma

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla looks ravishing in HOT blue floral-printed bra (PHOTOS)

    We are not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime' AJR

    We're not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime'

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB preview: Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore, date, time, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Depleted Knight Riders seek home comfort versus star-studded Royal Challengers

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia anr

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw anr

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon