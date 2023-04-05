Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

An Indian Navy official confirmed the incident and said that the commando had gone for para jump training at Air Force Station in Panagarh.

A marine commando of the Indian Navy lost his life after a failed para jump over Panagarh skies in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The commando has been identified as 31-year-old Chandraka Govind, a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

The petty officer was attached to INS Karna under Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

As per the reports, the commando's body was found outside the gate of a factory in Barjora of West Bengal's Bankura district. The local police took him to a nearby hospital, wherein he was declared brought dead.

An Indian Navy official confirmed the incident and said that the commando had gone for para jump training at Air Force Station in Panagarh. As per officials, he went missing during a routine drop from an Indian Air Force's tactical aircraft C-130J Super Hercules.

He was undergoing training with troops from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force's special forces. "A court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of incident," the official added.

