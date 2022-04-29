Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff; Know all about him

    The General Officer is a trained helicopter pilot who has flown operational missions in Somalia as part of UNOSOM II. He has received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Yudh Seva Medal for his outstanding contributions to the military.

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff Know all about him
    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju was named the new Vice Chief of Army Staff on Friday, succeeding Lt Gen Manoj Pandey, who is set to take over as Chief of Army Staff. Lt Gen BS Raju was the DG Military Operations at the time. He has been raised to the position of Army Commander and is in the process of being upgraded. On May 1, he will assume office.

    Previously, Lt Gen Raju was the GOC of the Chinar Corps, stationed in Srinagar. He attended Sainik School Bijapur and the National Defence Academy before joining the JAT Regiment on December 15, 1984. He also holds distinction in commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, as well as a Counter-Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. The General Officer was also the Commandant of the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

    During his 38-year career, he has held numerous important regimental, staff, and instructional positions in the Army Head Quarters and in field formations, including Colonel Military Secretary Legal in the Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations, and Director General Staff Duties.

    Also Read | Lt Gen Manoj Pande named new Army chief, first from Corps of Engineers

    The General Officer is a trained helicopter pilot who has flown operational missions in Somalia as part of UNOSOM II. He also serves as Colonel of the JAT Regiment. He also has a renowned Master's degree in Counter-Terrorism from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

    He has received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Yudh Seva Medal for his outstanding contributions to the military.

    Also Read | India's special forces get upgraded 'Made in India' AK-47 kits

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
