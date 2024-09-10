Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems collaborate to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a significant boost to the NDA government's Make-in-India initiative, US defence giant Lockheed Martin and India's Tata Advanced Systems Limited announced a collaboration on Tuesday to manufacture C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft in India.

    This partnership will not only strengthen strategic ties between the two nations but also meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) demand for medium transport aircraft.

    The IAF currently operates a fleet of 12 C-130J planes. Notably, the two companies have a joint venture named Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, based in Hyderabad, which produces components of the C-130J for the global supply chain.

    As per the agreement, they establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and expanding local manufacturing capabilities.

    Known for its extensive use in special operations, combat missions, and humanitarian assistance, the C-130J Super Hercules has been a key asset for the force ever since they are indicted in 2011.

    Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director of TASL said, “Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for IAF’s MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems. This announcement also signifies our entry into the defence MRO space for large aircraft platforms and deepens our relationship with Lockheed Martin.”

    “This agreement reflects our commitment to a self-reliant India and the confidence we have in our Indian partners,” said Rod McLean, vice-president and general manager at Lockheed Martin.

    It is pertinent to mention here that the IAF in 2023 had issued a request for information (RFI) for acquisition of about 80 medium transport aircraft.

