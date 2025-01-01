Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

The Indian Navy will commission three advanced platforms—Nilgiri (frigate), Surat (destroyer), and Vaghsheer (submarine)—on January 15, 2025. These indigenously built vessels showcase India’s defence self-reliance, featuring state-of-the-art technology, stealth capabilities, and rigorous trial completion, enhancing maritime operational strength.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is all set to commission three frontline combatant platforms on January 15 at a Mumbai-based naval dockyard, aimed at further enhancing its maritime operational capabilities.

These platforms include submarines, frigates, and destroyers.

Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal stated, “January 15, 2025, is set to become a landmark day in India’s history as the Indian Navy prepares to commission three frontline combatants — Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project — together at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.”

Designed and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Limited (MDL), Madhwal highlighted that this is “a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in the critical domain of defense production.”

“The successful commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines highlights the rapid progress made in warship design and construction, cementing India’s position as a global leader in defence manufacturing,” he added.

Let’s Know About These Platforms in Detail:

Nilgiri and Surat

Nilgiri is the lead ship of Project 17A, offering major advancements over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures through state-of-the-art technology.

The Project 15B destroyer, Surat, represents the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities.

Both ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon systems developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers.

Equipped with modern aviation facilities, Nilgiri and Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations.

Features such as a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and a Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations under all conditions.

These ships also include specific accommodations to support a sizeable complement of women officers and sailors, aligning with the Navy’s progressive steps toward gender inclusion in frontline combat roles.

Vaghsheer

Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is among the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.

“Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology,” said Madhwal.

Significance of Combined Commissioning

“The combined commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer demonstrates India’s unparalleled progress in defence self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding,” Madhwal stated.

He further added that the vessels have undergone rigorous trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, as well as tests proving all navigation and communication systems at sea, making them fully operational and ready for deployment.

