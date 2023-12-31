Indian Navy enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on ships

The Indian Navy has deployed task groups comprising destroyers and frigates to undertake maritime security operations and assist merchant vessels in responding to any attacks in the Arabian Sea.

In the wake of escalation in international tensions at sea and target of the merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has substantially intensified its maritime security surveillance capabilities in the Arabian Sea.

The development comes after two merchant vessels, including MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto were targeted in the sea. MV Ruen was hijacked and currently it is docked off Somalia coast while MV Chem Pluto sustained drone hits.

Indian Navy, which has been in coordination with Indian Coast Guard, has deployed four missile destroyers, including INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai and INS Visakhapatnam into the Arabian sea.

“Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The INS Kolkata is deployed on the mouth of Red Sea, INS Kochi is south of Yemen Socotra Island, INS Mormugao is in west Arabian sea with INS Chennai in Central Arabian sea.

INS Visakhapatnam was tasked to patrol the north Arabian sea and left the Indian coast early this week.

“The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ),” Madhwal said.

The Indian Navy has also deployed Boeing-made Boeing P8I multi-mission aircraft along with long endurance Sea Guardian drone to constantly survey the vessels in Arabian Sea and up to Gulf of Aden to identify suspicious ships.

These assets have been pressed in to keep the sea lanes of communication between Bab el-Mandeb to Indian coast safe for merchant shipping and missile attack by taking place in the Middle-East.

“Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Coast Guard,” he said. “The overall situation is being closely monitored by Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region,” he added.