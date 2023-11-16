Indian Navy chief flags fragile south China sea security at Indo-Pacific dialogue

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized the significance of the Indo-Pacific for India and the world. As India aims for a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific region, Dhankar stressed the importance of open and unrestricted lawful commerce and the freedom of navigation and over-flight according to international laws.

Amid China's aggressive behavior towards its neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, referred to the security situation in the South China Sea as fragile. He pointed out that the occurrences of violations of established codes of conduct and confidence-building measures pose a clear and present danger to good order and discipline at sea.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2023, Admiral Hari Kumar discussed the varied interpretations of the geographical definition of the Indo-Pacific. He remarked, "For Bharat (India), it extends from the Eastern shores of Africa to the Western shores of America. For the US, it stretches from its Pacific Coastline to the Indian Ocean. But boundaries are not as important when defining the Indo-Pacific.”

Highlighting the need for a cooperative approach to address Indo-Pacific issues due to limited resources, Admiral Hari Kumar emphasized, "It is virtually impossible for any single nation to ensure security and stability in the maritime domain by itself. Solutions lie in working through a cooperative or collaborative system with like-minded maritime nations sharing common goals."

Dhankar emphasized the need for a just global regulatory regime that respects Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rights for sustainable and equitable exploitation of marine resources. He emphasized the necessity of evolving security strategies to strengthen India's position in the region.

Underlining the Indo-Pacific's importance, Dhankar highlighted the region's economic contribution, hosting 64% of the global population and contributing 62% of the Global GDP. He noted that 50% of global trade and 40% of oil transit through the Indo-Pacific, constituting 90% of India's trade and 80% of its critical freight.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the event, stressing the India Middle East Corridor (IMEC) as a mutually beneficial project but acknowledged geopolitical challenges. She expressed concern over the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, acknowledging its implications for the IMEC.