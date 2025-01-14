Indian Army wants strong women officers, may be like “Maa Kali Ka Roop”: Gen Dwivedi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commended the performance of women officers in key command roles, stating they are "exceedingly" doing well. Addressing concerns raised earlier by a senior Army commander, he expressed his desire for women officers to embody strength, likening them to the "roop of Maa Kaali."

New Delhi: Months after a top Army commander flagged ‘problems’ with women officers serving in key command roles, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has played down his concern and said that the women officers are “exceedingly” doing well, adding that he wants them to be strong officers “may be like Maa Kaali ka roop”.

He was speaking at his first-ever press conference after taking over the rein of the 13-lakh strong force last year.

In October 2024, Panagarh-based 17 Corps commander Lieutenant General Rajeev Puri wrote a five-page letter on “command by women officers” to Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, which got leaked out in the media.

Stating that the women officers were “mature, considerate and kind”, the Indian Army chief said: “General Puri’s letter shouldn’t have got leaked and a court of inquiry has been ordered into it. It’s his perception, he is within his rights to give that perception and comment. It’s an internal communication.”

He also said that the Army has ordered a court of inquiry as how the internal communication got leaked.



Stating that the number of the women officers in the Army will be going to increase in future, General Dwivedi said: “Today we have 115 (women) officers who are commanding and 18 are ready to join. I have firsthand experience to say that you will always find all kinds of officers. Wherever I have seen, the women officers have been very mature, very considerate, very kind and if I can say that, up and above”.

“As far as women officers are concerned, we want strong women officers. Does it mean Kali Mata ka roop (the embodiment of Goddess Kali often associated with power and wrath)? Maybe. But it has to be a gender-neutral approach in the conduct. And even the infrastructure which is being provided in the field areas. Places like Sikkim and Mizoram are already looking into it. The physical test parameters should nearly be the same. But keeping in view the physical conditions, there may be some exception which will be made,” General Dwivedi added.



During his interaction with media persons, he spoke about Colonel Ponung Doming who he said would be awarded this year.

“She is from East Siang from Passighat. When I was in Northern Command, in Demchok one of the most difficult roads was being built and she was always there. I went to Umling La, which is the highest motorable pass, and she was always there. I went to an underground cavern and she was again there. You find all kinds of examples,” he said.

It should be noted that Colonel Doming is the first woman officer to command the world’s highest Border Task Force located above 15,000 feet in the Northern sector.

“Today, there are approximately 16 women officers who are doing Staff College. There are women officers who are pilots in the aviation branch also,” the Army chief said.

