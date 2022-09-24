Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army set to go shopping for 4.25 lakh carbines

    The carbines should weigh less than three kilograms, without magazine and accessories and must be operated in temperatures between minus 200 degree Celsius and minus 100 degree Celsius. It should have a minimum service life of 15 years or 15,000 rounds, whichever is earlier. 

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    The Indian Army is set to float a request for proposal to domestic arms makers in November this year for the supply of over 4.25 lakh carbines. These carbines will be procured for the troops deployed in the forward posts along the LAC with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan. 

    As per the document, the Army wants to procure 5.56mm carbines with an effective range of at least 200 meters. It should be noted just two months ago, the defence ministry had approved indigenous defence purchases worth Rs 28,732 crore, including carbines, armed drone swarms and bullet-proof jackets. 

    These carbines would replace the ageing 9mm British Sterling 1A1 submachine guns currently being used by the Army. 

    Among the parameters listed by the Indian Army include firing from a fixed mount at a 100m range. Nine hits out of ten shots fired should be in a group size of 15 cm x 15 cm. It must have a detachable, hardened bayonet with a minimum blade length of 120mm with a suitable cover. 

    'After signing of the contract, the quantity required should be delivered commencing earliest but not later than eight months and completing earliest but not later than 60 months,' the document reads.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
