Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India orders 35 BrahMos missiles for Navy worth Rs 1700 crore

    According to the contract signed between the ministry and Brahmos Aerospace, the missile maker will be required to supply 35 combat and three practice BrahMos missile systems to the Indian Navy for its two Project 15B Ships, which means that of Visakhapatnam-class guided-missile stealth destroyers  

    India orders 35 BrahMos missiles for Navy worth Rs 1700 crore
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:01 PM IST

    In a major shot in the arm for the government's ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence manufacturing sector, the defence ministry on Thursday inked a pact worth Rs 1700 crore with BrahMos Aerospace for the acquisition of 35 additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy. 

    The induction of missile systems would significantly enhance the operational capability of the naval force's fleet assets. According to the contract signed between the ministry and Brahmos Aerospace, the missile maker will be required to supply 35 combat and three practice BrahMos missile systems to the Indian Navy for its two Project 15B Ships, which means that of Visakhapatnam-class guided-missile stealth destroyers  

    The Indian Navy commissioned the first warship of Visakhapatnam-class or P-15B in November last year in Mumbai. Within two months of its induction, INS Visakhapatnam successfully conducted the test-firing of an upgraded variant of the BrahMos anti-ship missile. 

    It was subsequently followed by another successful test-firing on February 18 this year. 

    Presently, under the P-15B or Visakhapatnam Class, a total of four warships are planned to be inducted. The warships are Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat. 

    The second ship of P-15B -- Morugao has completed the maiden sea trials and has been planned to be inducted into the force soon. The other two ships are expected to join the service by 2024.

    The contract of Rs 35,800 crore for the construction of these four ships was signed in 2011. It should be noted that the contract was signed weeks after the Indian Navy commissioned the first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant earlier this month at Kochi. It would take another two years for it to become fully functional.

    BrahMos Aerospce is a Joint Venture between India and Russia, making a crucial contribution to augmenting the new generation of Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks. 

    "This contract is going to give a further boost to indigenous production of the critical weapon system and ammunition with the active participation of indigenous industry," the ministry said.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 9:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun

    War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Indian Navy chief

    War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Indian Navy chief

    Navy Day 2022 Celebrations likely to be held outside Visakhapatnam Mumbai might be new venue gcw

    Navy Day 2022: Celebrations likely to be held outside Visakhapatnam; Mumbai might be new venue

    Units with English names, machinery, customs... Army reviewing colonial baggage

    Units with English names, machinery, customs... Army reviewing colonial baggage

    Amid talk of mega Tejas deal, India and Egypt ink an MoU in Cairo

    Amid talk of mega Tejas deal, India and Egypt ink an MoU in Cairo

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers on September 23: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers on September 23: All you need to know

    Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till September 27: Here's why AJR

    Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till September 27: Here's why

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding updates Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

    Confessions of a sex addict: Belina 'Love' Rygier bachelor australia reveals what led her to sleep with 700 men snt

    Confessions of a sex addict: Belina 'Love' Rygier reveals what led her to sleep with 700 men

    Hollywood Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth drb

    Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon