    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

     

    The Indian Army has established the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), a specialized unit dedicated to researching and evaluating futuristic communication technologies for defence applications.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing evolution in technologies in the defence sector and the changing nature of modern warfare, the Indian Army has raised the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), an elite technology unit that will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, 6G, machine learning, quantum technologies among others for defence applications.

    Also Read: Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    It must be noted that communications play an important role in the battlefield and the side which has better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary.

    In recent times, the nature of warfare has changed from conventional to non-conventional, wherein technologies are a major component.

    An Indian Army official told Asianet Newsable that modern warfare necessitated the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations.

    "To imbibe such advancements in technology, the Indian Army has raised this groundbreaking technology-oriented unit STEAG which will bolster its capabilities in the digital domain," he said. 

    What would STEAG do? 

    The STEAG will be the nursery for nurturing and developing tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems to include electronic exchanges, mobile communications, Software Defined Radios (SDR), Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, 5G and 6G networks, Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning among others. 

    It will be a premier organization, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable use cases for defence applications. In order to achieve the goal, the STEAG will also foster collaboration and partnership with academia and industry.

    "The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available in the environment,” the officer said.

    STEAG will also help bridge the divide between the Armed Forces on the one hand and Industry and Academia on the other.

    “The new Centre of Excellence is expected to be a game changer in fostering self-reliance in high-end communication technologies, which have thus far been a monopoly of select countries with advanced economies and research ecosystems,” the officer added.

