Indian Army Officer Brig. Navneet Narain bags runner-up at World Masters Racketlon

Brig Navneet Narain, posted at the Army Headquarters in Delhi, excelled in both the Singles and Doubles categories, showcasing remarkable talent and determination. With his outstanding performance in the World Masters Racketlon, Brigadier Narain has brought immense pride to the nation.

New Delhi: Indian Army officer Brigadier Navneet Narain has secured the Runner-Up position in the prestigious World Masters Racketlon Tournament held at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai, last week.

Brig Navneet Narain, posted at the Army Headquarters in Delhi, excelled in both the Singles and Doubles categories, showcasing remarkable talent and determination.

RBI maintains repo rate at 6.5%, revises growth and inflation projections

With his outstanding performance in the World Masters Racketlon, Brigadier Narain has brought immense pride to the nation.

It should be mentioned that the World Masters Racketlon is often referred as the "Ironman of Racket Sports."

Racketlon comprises four demanding sports: Table Tennis, Badminton, Squash, and Lawn Tennis, testing the all-around capabilities of its participants.

Brigadier Navneet Narain's sports journey:—

Brigadier Narain's stellar journey in the sport has been marked by consistent success.

In October 2024, he clinched the titles in the Over-50 Singles and Doubles categories at the All India Racketlon Championship held at the same venue.

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife?

"Building on this triumph, his Runner-Up finish at the international level is a testament to his exceptional skill, perseverance, and adaptability," an official said.

"Brigadier Narain's journey from excelling in squash — having represented India at the Asian Squash Championship in 2000 —to becoming a formidable player in the highly competitive world of Racketlon, is truly inspiring."

Latest Videos