Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife?

Discover the remarkable journey of Amruta Fadnavis, from banking professional to playback singer and social activist. Explore her diverse career, social impact, and inspiring story.

Following Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in as Maharashtra's chief minister, focus has turned to his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, who has established a remarkable career in a variety of sectors. Amruta is much more than simply a political leader's wife; she has made news for her own accomplishments and efforts as a playback singer, actor, social activist, and senior banking professional.

Born Amruta Ranade to a doctor couple – renowned ophthalmologist Sharad Ranade and gynaecologist Charulata Ranade – in Nagpur, she studied commerce, economics and finance from Nagpur and Pune. On her social media, she describes herself as a banker, singer, social worker, and “unadulterated free spirit". Her Instagram bio carries the message: “Stay unique!!"

After beginning as an executive cashier at Axis Bank in 2003, Fadnavis—who is also a singer—ascended through the ranks over the course of the previous 17 years to become the Vice President of the Transaction Banking Department. Fadnavis, who had classical music training, made her playback singing debut in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. In 2018, T-Series released her debut music video ("Phir Se"), which featured Amitabh Bachchan.

She sang "Alag Mera Ye Rang Hai" for survivors of acid attacks in 2020. Additionally, she sang "Tila Jagu Dya" for women's empowerment in 2021 and "Tu Mandir Tu Shivala" for the Corona Warriors in 2020. With 1.1 million Instagram followers, she is active on the social media. Her dedication to social causes is equally commendable. From organizing events for underprivileged children to supporting women’s empowerment initiatives, Amruta has consistently used her platform to make a difference.

While Devendra Fadnavis is occupied with his political career, she remains in the public eye for her singing, acting, and various professional engagements. The couple, who got married in 2005, has a daughter, Divija.

