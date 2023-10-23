Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Army fact-checks Rahul Gandhi, says kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen will receive over Rs 1 crore

    Gawate Akshay Laxman, an Indian Army Agniveer, tragically lost his life at the formidable Siachen Glacier. Contrary to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims, the government is offering over Rs 1 crore to his next of kin, including non-contributory insurance, ex-gratia, and other contributions.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    The Indian Army lost its first Agniveer -- Gawate Akshay Laxman -- in the line of duty at perilous terrain of Siachen Glacier on Sunday. However, the cause of his death is yet not known. Sources in the defence establishment said that the next of kin of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman will be given over Rs 1 crore from the government. A break-up of the total amount includes Rs 48 lakh as non-contributory insurance, Rs 44 lakh as an Ex-gratia, 30 per cent of Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer with equal matching contribution by the government, and interest thereon.

    "The emoluments, which would be received by Agniveers' kin, also include pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (over Rs 13 lakh); as per balance residual tenure," the sources said.

    The next of kin will also be getting Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, they added.

    The clarification from sources came after "conflicting messages" emerged on social media regarding financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. Sources said that it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the next of kin are governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier.

    Besides, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again lamented the Agnipath scheme while offering his deepest condolence to the family members of the Agniveer. 

    “A youth made supreme sacrifice for the country. He has no gratuity and no other military facilities and no pension for the family members. Agniveer is a scheme of insulting the Bravehearts of this country,” he said on X.

    Hailing from Maharashtra, Agniveer Laxman was an operator in the Agniveer unit.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said: “Quartered in snow silent to remain when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family.”

    The Indian Army offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and said on X, “General Manoj Pande COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

    The Siachen Glacier is located close to the Indo-Pakistan Line of Control. It holds the distinction of being the world's highest battleground. 

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
