Indian Army and Indonesian Army begin exercise Garud Shakti at Jakarta

The Indian and Indonesian armies commenced the 9th Exercise Garud Shakti in Jakarta, with special forces participating to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and tactical skills. This 11-day exercise includes special operations, tactical drills, and cultural exchanges, ending on November 12.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Army and its Indonesian counterpart on Friday began their 9th edition of Exercise Garud Shakti at Cijantung in Jakarta.

In the 11-day exercise, Indian Army is being represented by 25 special forces soldiers from The Parachute Regiment while the Indonesian contingent is comprised of 40 personnel from its Special Forces Kopassus.

Exercise Garud Shakti 2024 is aimed at to acquaint both the sides with each other’s operating procedures, enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both armies.  

“The Exercise is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills,” Indian Army Spokeperson Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said.

The exercise, which will culminate on November 12, will involve planning and execution of special operations, orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures. 

It will also involve jointly practicing Special Forces Operations in Jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and a Validation Exercise integrating basic and advance special forces skills apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation.

“The Exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices.”

“It will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.”

