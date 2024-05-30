Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Apart from India, the NATO member states, the US and partners will be participating in a 15-day-long exercise at Eielson Base in the US’ Alaska. Indian Air Force’s eight Rafale fighters, IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport aircraft have reached Alaska with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.

    First Published May 30, 2024, 8:49 PM IST

    Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in the multi-national exercise Red Flag 2024 at Eielson base in United States’ Alaska, wherein Rafale fighter aircraft will also be the part of the wargame. 

    Apart from India, the NATO member states, the US and partners will be participating in a 15-day-long exercise at Eielson Base in the US’ Alaska. 

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023

    Indian Air Force’s eight Rafale fighters, IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport aircraft have reached Alaska with staging halts at Greece and Portugal. 

    "Onwards and Upwards. An #IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of @usairforce, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24. Ably supported by its IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal," IAF said in a post on X. 

    "Aimed to integrate aircrew in a multinational environment, Ex Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #DiplomatsInFlightSuits," it added.

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast

    A multi-national exercise, the Red Flag wargame is designed to replicate a realistic and challenging environment.

    It would bring together aircrew and equipment from different nations and different services. 

    It must be noted that there are two distinct Red Flag exercise locations -- Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and in Alaska.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 8:49 PM IST
