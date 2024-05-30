Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023

    Deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo from March 2023 to April 2024, Major Radhika Sen was assigned the charge as the Engagement Team Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion.

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023 AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 30, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    The United Nations on Thursday awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for the year 2023 Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen for her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the peacekeeping operations.

    Deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo from March 2023 to April 2024, Major Radhika Sen was assigned the charge as the Engagement Team Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion.

    As the Engagement Platoon Commander, the Indian Army officer showcased her exceptional leadership and commitment during her deployment in Congo.

    'Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH)

    “Major Radhika Sen will be honored with the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award on May 30th for her outstanding service in DR Congo. Her dedication and bravery highlight the invaluable role of #women peacekeepers in building a better world. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and inspired by her commitment to peace and equality,” India’s permanent representatives to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said in a post on X.

    While congratulating her, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described her service as “a true credit to the United Nations as a whole”.

    “In an escalating conflict environment in North Kivu, her troops actively engaged with conflict-affected communities, including women and girls,” he explained, noting that she earned their trust “with humility, compassion, and dedication,” Guterres said

    “She led a team of 20 women soldiers and 10 male soldiers. Her work primarily focused on interacting with civilians, addressing security concerns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and advocating for the voices of women, girls, and children in conflict zones,” an Indian Army official said.

    Hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Sunder Nagar in Mandi district, Major Radhika Sen along with her teams conducted educational sessions on essential topics, including women's health, education, childcare, gender equality, and employment.

    “These initiatives, coupled with skill development programs, have not only enhanced self-reliance among local populations but also built trust and facilitated effective information gathering,” the official said.

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Over 500 people track MP's flight from Munich amid heightened anticipation

    When asked about her feelings on receiving the award,

    Expressing her deep gratitude to her engagement platoon members, particularly her second in command Major Saumya Singh, she thanked them for their unwavering support and the guidance. She also acknowledged the Indian Army for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon her to serve in the United Nations mission.

    According to the United Nations, her work has had a profound impact on the local communities in the country and has set a high standard for future peacekeeping missions worldwide.

    Commissioned into the Indian Army in 2016, Major Radhika Sen joined the Army Service Corps in 2017.  In her Army career, she has served in difficult and challenging conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and North Sikkim.

    Both her parents are retired state government employees as teachers. Her younger sister is pursuing an MD in Anesthesia.

    After completing her school studies at Sunder Nagar, Major Sen moved to Chandigarh for her higher education. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Biotechnology and was pursuing her M.Tech from IIT Mumbai before joining the Indian Army.

    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting ‘Savarkar is terrorist’ on Facebook in Koppal

    Major Sen is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the award, following Major Suman Gawani, a co-recipient for 2019.

    Other past honourees were from Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

    India is currently the eleventh largest contributor of women military peacekeepers to the UN, with 124 now deployed.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 7:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast snt

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast

    India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan AJR

    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    BSF soldier succumbs to heat stroke amid scorching temperatures in Jaisalmer AJR

    BSF soldier succumbs to heat stroke amid scorching temperatures in Jaisalmer

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure, to retire at end of June

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate snt

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to prevent your AC from catching fire amid heatwave RKK

    7 ways to prevent your AC from catching fire amid heatwave

    Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH) SNT

    'Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH)

    Sandeep Lamichhane denied US Visa again, Sparks massive protests in Nepal osf

    Sandeep Lamichhane denied US Visa again, Sparks massive protests in Nepal

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP steps foot in India on May 31? Read here AJR

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP sets foot in India on May 31? Read here

    Hardik Pandya's Flamboyant Love Life: A list of his past relationships osf

    Hardik Pandya’s Flamboyant Love Life: A list of his past relationships

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon