    IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely; videos go viral (WATCH)

    A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon during an operational training sortie.

    Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon during an operational training sortie. Following the crash, a Court of Inquiry was initiated to determine the cause of the accident. This marks the first unfortunate incident involving such a fourth-generation aircraft since its induction into service in July 2016.

    Also read: Jaisalmer Fighter Crash: First Tejas aircraft lost since 2016 induction

    The aircraft was reportedly engaged in a training sortie when it unexpectedly crashed near the Jawahar Colony area in Jaisalmer. Promptly, local police and administration officials arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the pilot emerged unharmed from the incident.

    "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," said the Air Force in a statement.

    The Tejas, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), represents a cornerstone of India's aerial defence capabilities. Engineered as a 4.5-generation single-engine multirole aircraft, it symbolizes a significant achievement in the nation's quest for self-reliance in defense technology.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated faith in the aircraft by participating in a sortie aboard the Tejas on November 25, 2023, highlighting its significance as a domestically manufactured asset. 

    With several Tejas aircraft already in active service and numerous pending orders, the aircraft holds promise as a pivotal asset for the Indian Air Force in the years ahead.

    A noteworthy order for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets, anticipated to be fulfilled by 2029, underscores the ongoing confidence in the program's development.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Tejas fight aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer (WATCH)

    Jaisalmer Fighter Crash: First Tejas aircraft lost since 2016 induction

