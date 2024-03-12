Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jaisalmer Fighter Crash: First Tejas aircraft lost since 2016 induction

    Despite the setback, the Tejas program remains a cornerstone of India's defence strategy. A Court of Inquiry has been instituted to pobe the crash.

    Tejas fight aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter aircraft, which crashed on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, was the first such fourth-generation aircraft to meet an ill-fated end since the induction of the aircraft into service in July 2016. A Court of Inquiry has been instituted to pobe the crash.

    The Tejas, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), stands as a cornerstone of India's aerial defence capabilities. Designed as a 4.5-generation single-engine multirole aircraft, it represents a significant milestone in the country's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased confidence in the aircraft when he embarked on a sortie aboard the Tejas on November 25, 2023, underscoring its importance as a domestically manufactured asset.

    With several Tejas aircraft already in active service and numerous pending orders, the aircraft holds promise as a pivotal asset for the Indian Air Force in the years ahead. A notable order for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets, expected to be fulfilled by 2029, underscores the continued confidence in the program's development.

    Central to India's defence acquisition strategy is the principle of 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), with the Tejas program embodying this ethos through gradual technological advancements. The Tejas Mk1A variant, characterized by enhanced range and sophisticated electronic warfare systems, represents a significant step forward. This was evidenced in February 2021 when the defence ministry finalized a substantial Rs 48,000-crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mark 1A jets for the IAF, signalling a commitment to bolstering indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing.

    Equipped with cutting-edge features such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an Electronic Warfare (EW) suite, and air-to-air refuelling (AAR) capabilities, the Tejas offers a formidable array of operational capabilities. Moreover, its capacity to carry a diverse range of modern weaponry, including precision-guided and standoff munitions, as well as 'beyond visual range' missiles, underscores its versatility in combat scenarios.

    In a significant operational milestone, the Indian Air Force operationalized its second squadron of Tejas fighter jets in May of the preceding year, assigning them to the prestigious No 18 Squadron, known as the 'Flying Bullets,' stationed at Sulur near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Equipped with fourth-generation Mk1 Tejas LCA aircraft, this development underscores the growing integration of indigenous assets within the country's defence apparatus.

