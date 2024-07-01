Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India, Thailand commence 13th joint military exercise Maitree to strengthen defense cooperation

    The joint exercise will be conducted in joint Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism Operations in Jungle and Urban environment, an Indian Army official said. Conducted annually, the previous edition of exercise Maitree was held in India.

    India Thailand commence 13th joint military exercise Maitree to strengthen defense cooperation AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    The armies of India and Thailand began their 13th edition of joint military exercise Maitree from July 1 at Fort Vachiraprakan under Tak Province in Thailand to further enhance interoperability between both the forces. 

    From Indian Army, a total of 80 personnel from Ladakh Scouts is participating in the 2-week-long exercise to be conducted under the United Nations mandate.

    Gandhi-King Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement

    The joint exercise will be conducted in joint Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism Operations in Jungle and Urban environment, an Indian Army official said. 

    Conducted annually, the previous edition of exercise Maitree was held in India.

    It must be noted that India and Thailand have been cooperating in various multilateral forums like ASEAN, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), East Asia Summit, BIMSTEC. 

    In addition, India is also a member of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) initiated by Thailand in 2002 and of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC).

    'You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 7:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GandhiKing Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement AJR

    Gandhi-King Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement

    India GRSE boosts defence export, signs pact with Bangladesh Navy for 800 tons Ocean-Going Tug AJR

    India's GRSE boosts defence export, signs pact with Bangladesh Navy for 800 tons Ocean-Going Tug

    Decoding SEBEX 2: India's new non-nuclear explosive that is 2.01 times deadlier than TNT (WATCH) snt

    Decoding SEBEX 2: India's new non-nuclear explosive that is 2.01 times deadlier than TNT (WATCH)

    Indian Army ready and capable to face all current, future challenges, says Gen Upendra Dwivedi gcw

    Indian Army ready and capable to face all current, future challenges, says Gen Upendra Dwivedi

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff gcw

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff

    Recent Stories

    Team India stranded: Strong winds, rains hits Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies; WATCH viral videos snt

    Team India stranded: Strong winds, rains hits Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies; WATCH viral videos

    GandhiKing Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement AJR

    Gandhi-King Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date

    tennis Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to shoulder injury snt

    Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon