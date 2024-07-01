Gandhi-King Development Foundation set to boost India's development goals: India, US agreement

The Gandhi-King Development Foundation will function locally in India. The foundation will use both public and private resources to advance India’s national and global development objectives.

India and the United States have inked a Statement of Intent to formally establish the Gandhi-King Development Foundation (GKDF) by October 2024.

The Gandhi-King Development Foundation will function locally in India. The foundation will use both public and private resources to advance India’s national and global development objectives.

The foundation will work in the field of climate change, reducing tuberculosis, improving water and sanitation, minimizing the health impacts of air pollution, enhancing education outcomes, and promoting economic empowerment for women.

This significant step, occurring during White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to India, builds on the US Congress' passage of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act in December 2020, sponsored by Representative Gregory W. Meeks, which authorized USAID to create the Gandhi-King Development Foundation.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said, "The Gandhi-King Development Foundation represents a transformative partnership between the United States and India, rooted in the visionary ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The foundation underscores our shared commitment to forging global progress by leveraging our collective strengths."

USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Änjali Kaur, who signed the Statement of Intent on behalf of USAID in New Delhi said, "USAID is proud to support the Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will promote inclusive and sustainable development, symbolizing the friendship and common values of the United States and India."

Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory W. Meeks, said, "I was glad to witness this important progress towards establishing the Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will further strengthen the bonds between the United States and India. The Foundation will honor two visionary leaders and leverage the strength of our private sectors to address important issues such as public health, climate change and air pollution, and the empowerment of women."

