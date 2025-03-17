India, New Zealand vows for free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid China’s belligerent behaviour 

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and New Zealand support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, one of the most populous and economically active regions of the world which includes four continents: Asia, Africa, Australia and America.

Indo-Pacific is a region from where majority of the world’s trade passes through.

After the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from New Zealand Christopher Luxon issued a joint statement, wherein Modi reiterated New Delhi’s position on Indo-Pacific, and said: “We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand on joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative.”

Since over a decade, China has been assertive in its posturing in the region that include its claims in the South China Sea, East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the Philippine Strait. The move has raised security concerns among the countries in the region and the United States as well.

The defence and security outlook of the countries in the Indo-Pacific region have impacted with Beijing’s assertive usage of its economic might and military coercion in the region. China has been advancing unlawful maritime claims, threatening maritime shipping lanes and also advancing its military capabilities in the region.

On anti-India elements in New Zealand, Modi said: "We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities..."

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate 10th Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM Luxon to deliver keynote address

Luxon said that his country wants broad-based relationship with India and “looking forward beneficial FTA.

On Indo-Pacific, he said that the situation in the region is “challenging”.

Luxon, who has arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day, will be the chief guest at the 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue and will also deliver the keynote address. He is also scheduled to visit to Mumbai and hold meetings with the Indian business tycoons.

"The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand, India is our largest source of skilled migrants, and our second largest source of international students. In short, Indian-Kiwis make a massive contribution to New Zealand and I'm proud of what this community does for our country," Luxon said in a post on X.

"I've brought along a senior delegation of community and business leaders here to India - the largest ever group to accompany a New Zealand PM on a foreign trip. Was great to catch up with them after our arrival and before we kick off our events in Delhi and Mumbai," he added.

Upon his arrival in Delhi, Luxon announced that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Also read: Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

Latest Videos