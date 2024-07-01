India's GRSE boosts defence export, signs pact with Bangladesh Navy for 800 tons Ocean-Going Tug

The tug's draught requirement with a full load will be around 4.80 metres while its bollard pull capacity will be 76 Tons ahead and 50 Tons astern. The ship's maximum speed with a full load will be at least 13 knots.

In a major boost to India's defence export segment, Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited has inked an agreement with the Bangladesh Navy for the construction of an 800 tons advanced Ocean-Going Tug.

The signing ceremony coincided with the visit of Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

"Bangladesh Navy signed a contract for 'Made in India' 800 tons Ocean Going Tug with India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilding & Engineers. The signing coincides with the visit of India’s CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Bangladesh," Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The development came weeks after the GRSE signed a contract with Bangladesh for delivery of a Trailing Suction Hopper (TSH) dredger.

The overall length (LOA) of the tug will be nearly 61 metres, and the vessel will be about 15.80 metres wide with a depth nearly 6.80 metres.

Roles of Tug to be made by GRSE

The tug's primary roles will include towing of ships at sea, both alongside and astern, assist them during berthing and casting off as well as help them in turning through pushing and pulling.

The vessel will also have the capability to carry out rescue and salvage operations at sea.

Besides, the vessel will also be used for firefighting support to ships at sea and limited pollution control measures.

"The platform will be extremely robust with a capability to operate even at sea state 5 (wind speeds of 17-21 knots and wave heights of 2-3 metres) with dynamic positioning - 2 system capability," GRSE said.

"This is an advanced computer-controlled system that allows a ship to maintain its heading and position without the use of mooring lines or anchors."

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in Bangladesh

He is on a 4-day visit to Bangladesh’s capital city, Dhaka till July 4 to consolidate bilateral defence relations between the two neighbouring countries and also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

The Indian Navy chief will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and also with Chiefs of Bangladesh Army and Air Force, the Principal Staff Officer Armed Forces Division, and senior leadership of the Bangladesh Government.

"The maritime ties between two countries have been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide span which includes operational interactions through Port Calls, Bilateral Naval Exercises, along with Capacity Building, Capability Enhancement and Training initiatives," Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

