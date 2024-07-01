Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Instead of Dand, it's now Nyay': HM Amit Shah hails 3 new criminal laws as pathway to modern justice (WATCH)

    Under the new legislation, gangrape can attract up to 20 years imprisonment or life sentence, while rape of a minor could result in the death penalty. Additionally, a separate offense has been defined for sexual exploitation by concealing one's identity or making false promises.

    Home Minister Amit Shah hails three new laws as pathway to modern criminal justice (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 1) addressed the media and announced a transformative overhaul of India's criminal justice system with the implementation of three new laws aimed at prioritising victims' rights and ensuring swift justice.

    The laws, which came into effect at midnight, mark a significant departure from colonial-era statutes, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) respectively.

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "After 77 years of independence, our criminal justice system is now completely 'Swadeshi', operating on Indian ethos and parliamentary legislation. These reforms prioritise the protection of victims' and complainants' rights, ensuring speedy trials and justice."

    Highlighting key provisions of the new laws, Shah highlighted the enhanced penalties for crimes against women and children.

    "An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added, focusing on crimes like gangrape and rape of minors," Shah said.

    Under the new legislation, gangrape can attract up to 20 years imprisonment or life sentence, while rape of a minor could result in the death penalty. Additionally, a separate offense has been defined for sexual exploitation by concealing one's identity or making false promises.

    Shah also noted advancements in victim support, including provisions for recording statements at the victim's home in the presence of female officers and family members.

    "The introduction of online FIRs will prevent unnecessary embarrassment for victims," he added, expressing confidence that these measures will safeguard women and children more effectively.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges CBI arrest, remand order in excise policy case at Delhi High Court

    The Home Minister reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating delays in legal proceedings, ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly.

    "Earlier, the focus was solely on protecting the rights of the police. Now, with these reforms, the rights of victims and complainants will be safeguarded," Shah said.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India's new Flying Training Organisation in Amravati to graduate 180 pilots annually AJR

    Air India's new Flying Training Organisation in Amravati to graduate 180 pilots annually

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge anr

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle AJR

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor shares post on 'PAIN' amid Malaika Arora breakup rumours ATG

    Arjun Kapoor shares post on 'PAIN' amid Malaika Arora breakup rumours

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 1 2024: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 1: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Six Indians in ICC T20 WC 2024 'Team of the Tournament', no spot for Virat Kohli despite title-winning knock snt

    Six Indians in ICC T20 WC 2024 'Team of the Tournament', no spot for Virat Kohli despite title-winning knock

    Air India's new Flying Training Organisation in Amravati to graduate 180 pilots annually AJR

    Air India's new Flying Training Organisation in Amravati to graduate 180 pilots annually

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge anr

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon