'Instead of Dand, it's now Nyay': HM Amit Shah hails 3 new criminal laws as pathway to modern justice (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 1) addressed the media and announced a transformative overhaul of India's criminal justice system with the implementation of three new laws aimed at prioritising victims' rights and ensuring swift justice.

The laws, which came into effect at midnight, mark a significant departure from colonial-era statutes, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "After 77 years of independence, our criminal justice system is now completely 'Swadeshi', operating on Indian ethos and parliamentary legislation. These reforms prioritise the protection of victims' and complainants' rights, ensuring speedy trials and justice."

Highlighting key provisions of the new laws, Shah highlighted the enhanced penalties for crimes against women and children.

"An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added, focusing on crimes like gangrape and rape of minors," Shah said.

Under the new legislation, gangrape can attract up to 20 years imprisonment or life sentence, while rape of a minor could result in the death penalty. Additionally, a separate offense has been defined for sexual exploitation by concealing one's identity or making false promises.

Shah also noted advancements in victim support, including provisions for recording statements at the victim's home in the presence of female officers and family members.

"The introduction of online FIRs will prevent unnecessary embarrassment for victims," he added, expressing confidence that these measures will safeguard women and children more effectively.

The Home Minister reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating delays in legal proceedings, ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly.

"Earlier, the focus was solely on protecting the rights of the police. Now, with these reforms, the rights of victims and complainants will be safeguarded," Shah said.

