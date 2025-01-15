India emerging as major maritime power with 'Made in India' warships: PM Modi (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Wednesday that India is emerging as a prominent maritime power and is gaining recognition as a reliable and responsible global partner.

Speaking after the commissioning of three naval warships in Mumbai, Modi emphasized India's commitment to a free, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

For the first time, a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine were commissioned simultaneously, all of which are 'Made in India'.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has empowered the country to become stronger and self-reliant.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons and terrorism and make it safe and prosperous. India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that India has become the "first responder" in the Indian Ocean region.

Modi highlighted that India is poised to play a significant role in shaping global security, economic trends, and geopolitical dynamics.

''It is important to protect the territorial waters, freedom of navigation, and secure trade supply lines and sea routes,'' he said.

Modi further emphasized that India is focused on development, not expansionism.

He highlighted that over the past decade, 33 ships and seven submarines have been inducted into the Indian Navy.

India's defense production has surpassed Rs 1.25 lakh crore, and defense equipment has been exported to more than 100 countries, he added.

PM Modi attends commissioning of 3 Navy warships

Earlier, PM Modi attended the commissioning of three Indian Navy warships—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, marks a significant upgrade over the Shivalik-class frigates. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it features advanced capabilities for improved survivability, seakeeping, and stealth. The frigate is equipped with advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures, as well as modern aviation facilities that can accommodate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, builds on the design and capabilities of the Kolkata-class destroyers. Designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at MDL, it significantly strengthens the Navy's surface fleet.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class Project 75, is a versatile diesel-electric submarine designed for anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering. Its modular construction allows for future upgrades, including the addition of air-independent propulsion technology.

