    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    Bright Star is one of the largest and oldest joint military exercises in the world, dating back to October 1980. It is held in Egypt every two years. The multilateral wargame, involving over 8,000 soldiers at the Mohammed Najib Military Base in Cairo, would conclude on September 14. 

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 8:24 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force will participate for the first time in the multilateral tri-services exercise Bright Star at Cairo in Egypt, along with personnel from 33 countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Qatar and the host nation, from August 31. Indian Air Force has deputed five MiG-29 fighter jets and six transport aircraft, including two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft for the exercise. Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons and 150 Indian Army soldiers, departed for Egypt on August 27 to participate in the wargame. 

    "The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said. 

    "IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than diplomats in flight suits,” he said.

    The multilateral wargame, involving over 8,000 soldiers at the Mohammed Najib Military Base in Cairo, would conclude on September 14. Bright Star is one of the largest and oldest joint military exercises in the world, dating back to October 1980. It is held in Egypt every two years. The exercise involves ground forces, infantry, armoured vehicles, artillery units, navy, air force, and special operations forces. 

    India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engine and aircraft in the 1960s and training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts. 

    The relationship between the two civilizational countries was further strengthened with the recent bilateral visits. The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their armed forces.

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australia waters

    Here are 7 ways to use colour corrector properly ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday ADC EIA

    Jawan Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details ADC

    Man stabs senior citizen mistaking him for owner of a stray dog which barked at him vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line inspection likely after September 6 vkp

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

