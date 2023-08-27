IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

Bright Star is one of the largest and oldest joint military exercises in the world, dating back to October 1980. It is held in Egypt every two years. The multilateral wargame, involving over 8,000 soldiers at the Mohammed Najib Military Base in Cairo, would conclude on September 14.

The Indian Air Force will participate for the first time in the multilateral tri-services exercise Bright Star at Cairo in Egypt, along with personnel from 33 countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Qatar and the host nation, from August 31. Indian Air Force has deputed five MiG-29 fighter jets and six transport aircraft, including two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft for the exercise. Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons and 150 Indian Army soldiers, departed for Egypt on August 27 to participate in the wargame.

"The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

"IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than diplomats in flight suits,” he said.

The multilateral wargame, involving over 8,000 soldiers at the Mohammed Najib Military Base in Cairo, would conclude on September 14. Bright Star is one of the largest and oldest joint military exercises in the world, dating back to October 1980. It is held in Egypt every two years. The exercise involves ground forces, infantry, armoured vehicles, artillery units, navy, air force, and special operations forces.

India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engine and aircraft in the 1960s and training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts.

The relationship between the two civilizational countries was further strengthened with the recent bilateral visits. The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their armed forces.