    How Indian Army eliminated terrorists who killed civilians in Kashmir

    The local population has supported the Army silently in executing its operations against the armed terrorists

    How Indian Army eliminated civilian-killing terrorists in Kashmir
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
    Over the last few weeks, the Indian Army has successfully managed to eliminate all the terrorists who were targeting unarmed civilians in Kashmir last month. The success is being attributed to a strong intelligence network, the focused approach of Indian security forces, well-coordinated effort with Jammu & Kashmir Police and the continued support of the local population.

    Sources in the defence and security establishments told Asianet Newsable, "The local population in Kashmir do not like violence and also do not accept or allow killers of innocents. They have supported us silently in executing our operations against the armed terrorists."

    An official further added that the Kashmiris have a history and culture of decency and kindness. They never forgive the killers of innocents.

    Reduction in collateral damage 

    Coordination among the security forces, including the Indian Army, the CRPF and the Jammu & Kashmir Police with specific intelligence inputs have helped in bringing down the collateral damage in the Valley since the Union government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. 

    Anti-India elements based abroad with some of Kashmiri-origin have been trying to instigate the local population from time to time in the Valley, but as per the reports they have not got any success. "The Kashmiris have understood their intention and the reason why they support us," sources said.

    In the last two years, the forces have focused to reduce the collateral damage. Two civilian lives were lost this year. In 2018, at least 24 civilians were killed and 49 injured in a number of anti-terror operations. 

    As per reports, the kids in the Valley do not want their fathers to be a terrorist or even a sympathiser. Parents also do not want their children to join terrorist organisations or involve in any such activities which are against the spirit of India and Kashmir.

    Kashmiris repose faith in civil administration

    The Kashmiris have reposed their faith in civil administration and government. Data suggests that the number of peaceful protests has increased in the Valley from 40 in 2018 to 86 in 2021. Most of these are over administrative issues, including water supply, road construction, PWD among others. 

    Prior to the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A, there were 318 terror-related incidents were reported in 2018 but the number has reduced to 121 in 2021. The cases of stone-pelting have also reduced from 202 in 2019 to 39 in 2021. 

    "The security forces have made relentless efforts in achieving zero loss of innocent lives," an official said. As per intelligence inputs, the proxies operating in the Valley were instructed to kill at least 10 civilians by Pakistan-based terror handlers. They were directed to carry out such action when the security forces conduct anti-terror operations. 

    Among the steps undertaken by the security forces to reduce collateral damage includes focusing on intelligence-based surgical operations involving smaller teams. The local population has been particularly helpful due to the fact that actionable intelligence was being received by security from locals who have rejected the false propaganda unleashed by Pakistan.

    Security forces have refined their anti-terrorist drills at the lower level. There were instances when terrorists were even allowed to escape when there was a threat of collateral damage or when the lives of innocents were assessed to be at risk. Security agencies have undertaken proactive evacuation of the local population.

