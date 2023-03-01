Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt clears purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft, 3 cadet training ships

    The HTT40 aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training of newly-inducted pilots.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

    In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Union Cabinet has given approval for the procurement of three cadet training ships and HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft worth Rs 10,000 crore, on Wednesday.

    The Union Cabinet has approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years.

    The HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness. This fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer has an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fueling, running change over and zero-zero ejection seats. 

    The aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training of newly inducted pilots. The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators. Being an indigenous solution, the aircraft is configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the Indian armed forces. 

    The HTT-40 contains approximately 56 per cent indigenous content, which will progressively increase to over 60 per cent through the indigenisation of major components and subsystems. The HAL would engage Indian private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain. The procurement has the potential to provide direct employment to 1,500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3,000 people spread over more than 100 MSMEs.

    The acquisition of the HTT-40 provides a fillip to the Indian aerospace defence ecosystem and boosts efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. 

    Cadet Training Ships

    On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet accorded approval to sign a contract with Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) for the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships, at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore.

    The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence in 2026. "These ships will cater to the training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy," the ministry said.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
